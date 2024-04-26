Vacant Medical Building Sells for $200,000 in Western New York

A former medical office-anchored building in the Town of Tonawanda may soon find new life as a mixed-use property.

Investors Ty Development Inc. paid $200,000 for the vacant building at 4080 Delaware Ave., with plans to renovate and revitalize the property.

Ty Development closed on the deal on April 24, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’’s Office. The building had been owned by the S. Elia Mastor Revocable Trust, according to county clerk’s documents.

“This is going to be a redevelopment project,” said Edward Mills, a broker with J.R. Militello Realty in Buffalo, who handled the deal with his fellow Militello Realty broker Carl Buzalk.

“It is on a busy stretch of Delaware Avenue and that should attract some attention.” Mills added.

Constructed in 1956, the 10,322-square-foot building comes with a key and attractive amenity - namely an 84-car parking lot on the property.

“That was a big selling point,” Mills said.

Through years, the building has been home to a wide range of tenants, with medical tenants serving as the most recent tenants.