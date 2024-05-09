Historic Church Sells for $2 Million in Buffalo, New York

An historic West Side church and rectory has been acquired by a local medical practice, with the intent of keeping the property and its uses in their respective present form.

Albany Herkimer Campus LLC - an affiliate of WNY Medical - paid $2 million for the Roman Catholic Church of the Nativity and its adjoining rectory. The deal closed May 3, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo NY sold the property -located at 220-228 Albany St. and 91 California St. on the city’s lower West Side.

Rose Caldwell, Catholic Charities chief communications officer, confirmed the sale.

“We didn’t need to continue as owners of the property,” Caldwell said.

WNY Medical will operate the clinic from the circa 1901-era 26,000-square-foot complex.

Catholic Charities will remain in the rectory, where it runs an immigration and refugee assistance services offices.

The deal was brokered by Brian Askey from McGuire Development Co.