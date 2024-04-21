New Apartment Complex Could be Coming to Amherst, New York

Developer Paul Bliss is proposing to add to his Amherst portfolio by constructing an apartment and townhouse complex not far from the University at Buffalo North Campus.

Bliss, through his MEL Investors LLC affiliate, is working with Town of Amherst officials on plans to develop a four-unit townhome and 30-unit apartment building on adjoining vacant parcels at 208-214 Joe McCarthy Drive.

The proposed $12 million project will be reviewed by the Amherst Zoning Board of Appeals on April 16 with a planning board and town board review set for later this spring.

“This is a location-driven development,” Bliss said. “That part of Amherst needs more and new townhomes and apartment options.”

Bliss said preliminary plans are focusing on the townhomes all being two-story, two-bedroom units.

A three-story, 30-unit apartment building is planned as part of the still-to-be-named development. The apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Both the townhouses and apartments will be market rate, rental units.

Pending various Town of Amherst approvals, Bliss said he expects to start construction in early 2025 and the units should be move-in ready by 2026.

The project is one of several developments Bliss and MEL Investors have in their Amherst pipeline. Other residential-anchored developments are planned for North Forest Road, Main Street near Transit Road and Youngs Road.