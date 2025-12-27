Now that winter has arrived and the Western New York region has been dealing with a lake effect snow event, many folks are finally scrambling to make sure they're prepared for the snow. All over Buffalo, there were long lines at grocery stores, big box supply stores, and tire shops with people doing their winter preparations.

While it seems like winter has been here a long time already, it's only been a few weeks since Western New York saw its first snowflakes of the year, and now, thanks to this latest winter storm, the snow and cold temps are going to be in the region for the near future.

Even with the National Weather Service having issued several alerts in just the last few days, along with the City of Buffalo enacting a travel advisory, no matter how hard we try to forget, this kind of weather comes every year, and it always seems to be a surprise when we have to start preparing.

Do You Pay Attention To The Weather Reports?

When winter weather is getting ready to rear its ugly head, governmental weather officials issue weather reports that tell us how the weather is expected to impact us and what we should do to make sure we're ready for it.

READ MORE: Travel Advisory Issued For City of Buffalo And Surrounding Areas

When watching the weather reports, do you know what meteorologist means when they talk about a pending winter storm watch, warning, and advisory? Like, which one is really super important and serious, which one is just an FYI, and, and more importantly, which ones do you need to worry about? If this is the case, we have an answer for you.

What's The Difference Between a Winter Storm Watch & a Winter Storm Warning?

The National Weather Service has a good breakdown of the different types of winter weather alerts it issues to the public. From Advisories to Warnings, they publish a wealth of information for you to know when to just be away and when you need to take some action.

According to the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisories are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of these wintry elements is expected. Still, conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving.

are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of these wintry elements is expected. Still, conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving. Winter Storm Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event (heavy sleet, heavy snow, ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events.)

are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event (heavy sleet, heavy snow, ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events.) Winter Storm Warnings are issued for a significant winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of these hazards. Travel will become difficult or impossible in some situations. Delay your travel plans until conditions improve.

The quick thing to remember is that an Advisory means you should Be Aware, a Watch means you should Be Prepared, and a Warning means to be ready to Take Action!

10 Winter Car Essentials Every New York Driver Needs As winter tightens its grip on New York, driving can get dicey, with snowstorms and icy roads creating potentially hazardous situations. Whether you’re navigating the snowy streets of Syracuse, the icy roads of Utica, or the blustery highways of beyond, preparation is key. Having the essentials in your car can make all the difference in an emergency. Gallery Credit: Canva/TSM

Get our free mobile app