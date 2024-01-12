Officials Warning Snow Storm Will Be Rough For Western New York

To say that this hasn't been a regular winter would be an understatement.

According to data from the National Weather Service, there should be nearly 4 feet of snow on the ground by this time of the year. However, if you take a look outside, you will see that is not the case at all. Barely 12 inches of snow has fallen this winter season, and this isn't just a Buffalo problem. The northeast is seriously behind its historical averages in snowfall, with some areas by 3 feet or more.

This all may change this weekend as weather reports are coming in from all over, advising that Western New York should prepare to receive at least a couple feet of snow this weekend.

New York Officials Are Warning Residents To Take Weekend Storm Seriously

Officials are sounding the alarm to residents in New York to not go into this weekend unprepared.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a video message on her social media pages asking residents to take this storm seriously and to make sure they have preparations set. She's especially asking New Yorkers to do a few things before the weekend gets fully underway. She suggests doing things like buying groceries now and preparing your home, making sure you have an emergency kit, trying to avoid unnecessary travel, and being ready to check on your neighbors as needed.

If the impending snowstorm wasn't enough to worry about, weather forecasters also expect the area to get hit with another windstorm while snow is falling. This can potentially create whiteout conditions all over Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Whatever happens weather wise, it's always best to make sure you're ready for an emergency. As they say, if you stay ready you won't need to get ready.

If you want to take a deeper dive into making sure you're ready for an emergency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security produces a good list of additional things you can do to ensure you're ready if the stuff hits the fan. You can check that out here on the READY government site.

