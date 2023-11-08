Police in Buffalo and Western New York still don't have any leads strong enough to solve these brutal murders and give the victims justice and their families closure. Cold Cases are difficult for police to solve - often times witnesses forget details, move away or possibly die. Or worse yet, there are no witnesses (at least any that have come forward), leaving police with only evidence collected from the crime scene. While evidence can definitely be more reliable than witness accounts, it may not tell the full story of the tragedy. According to Alexis Robie, Executive Producer of The First 48, the first two days of a homicide investigation are super important,

Most, if not all, homicide detectives and experts would tell you that if you can’t find a lead within the first 48 hours, the chance of solving the case decreases dramatically. That’s when people’s memories are best. That’s when you have the opportunity of following the clues from clue to clue. As time goes on, evidence gets spoiled, witnesses disappear, and surveillance video is copied over.

With all that said, I have seen quite a few cold cases get solved lately, giving hope to these unsolved homicides.

1. James Adamski

Reward: Up to $11,000

In the early morning hours of October 31, 1982, James Adamski, age 18, of View Court in Cheektowaga, was last seen during a Halloween party at a bar known as the 5&23 which was located on Transit Road just north of Walden Ave. When James left the bar, he walked down Transit Road heading in a southernly direction. The body of James was located in Lancaster off of Ransom Road in a shallow grave on December 26, 1982. James died from head trauma.

2. Paul J. Byrd

Reward: Up to $7,000

Mr. Byrd was shot and killed on 01/09/17 @ 4:05pm at 44 Cornwall Ave, Buffalo, NY.

3. Dayvere “Whodi” Haygood

Reward: Up to $7,500

Haygood was shot and killed on 10/10/18 in the area of Moselle and E. Delavan, Buffalo, NY.

4. Percy Scott

Reward: Up to $7,500

Scott was killed on 05/08/19 on Cornwall Ave. in the city of Buffalo.

5. Gabriel Texidor

Reward: Up to $7,500

Texidor was killed on 07‐07‐19 on Pennsylvania and Trenton in the City of Buffalo.

6. David Lopez

Reward: Up to $7,500

Lopez was killed on 06/09/18 at the Bowl-In on Bailey Ave in the City of Buffalo.

7. Jason Phillips

Reward: Up to $5,000

Phillips was shot on 5/31/2019 in the city of Buffalo.

8. William Humphrey

Reward: Up to $7,500

William Humphrey who was killed on February 7, 2010 in the parking lot of Maggie's Bar located at 715 Military Road in the City of Buffalo.

If you have any information that can help the police solve these murders, please contact 716-867-6161 or submit an anonymous tip here.

