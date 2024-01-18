Travel Ban Now In Effect For Parts Of Buffalo

As Buffalo gets pummeled by a second snowstorm this week, a travel ban has gone into effect for parts of the city. Officials just sent out a message to warn some residents not to drive.

UPDATE: As of Thursday, January 18, 2024, the travel ban has been lifted. However, a travel advisory still remains in effect.

The Travel Ban south of Broadway will be lifted at 8am this morning. A travel advisory will remain in place. A reminder that City Hall is closed today. ~ Mayor Byron Brown

During the first snowstorm Governor Hochul said that 300 tickets were issued to people who were caught driving on the I-90 during the travel ban.

The Skyway has been closed in both directions as of a message sent out by the City around 7:30 this morning. There is a travel advisory still in effect for parts of the city that are not subject to the travel ban. The city warns residents to avoid any unnecessary travel. If you do have to travel, as an essential employee or for an emergency, please use caution.

Travel Ban Issued For South Buffalo

Travel in South Buffalo is not permitted at the current time. A travel ban message was issued at approximately 8:23 am. Driving is prohibited south of Broadway, including Kaisertown, Lovejoy, and Old First Ward due to heavy snowfall and lack of visibility. Mayor Byron Brown also tweeted about the driving ban,

A Driving Ban is now in effect in the City of Buffalo ONLY in areas South of Broadway which includes South Buffalo, Kaisertown, Lovejoy & Old First Ward. The snowband is expected to move north through the City as the day goes on.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo warns a lake effect snow band is behind the heavy snowfall today,

A heavy lake effect snow band will be across the Buffalo metro area today. The band will meander northward to southern Niagara County this afternoon, then will shift back southward late this afternoon and evening. Expect near whiteout conditions within the heavy snow band.

