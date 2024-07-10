A tornado has touched down in Chautauqua County. As New York begins to experience severe weather due to Hurricane Beryl, there are many tornado watches and warnings around Western New York. One town in Chautauqua County has had a tornado touchdown, according to reports. At 12:15 pm on Wednesday, July 110, 2024, NZPChasers shared a photo on X that a tornado touched ground east of Forestville, New York. I cannot confirm it is the same tornado, but WKBW says a tornado has been on the ground for an hour moving across multiple towns in WNY.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Watch Live Tornado and Severe Weather Tracker Via WKBW

Credit: WKBW TV | Buffalo, NY via Youtube

READ MORE: Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County

There have been multiple tornado warnings and watches issued in Western New York. You can view all warnings here.

Erie County sent out a text alert saying,

"Strong thunderstorms & gusty winds up to 50mph today could knock down trees and limbs. Unsecured objects should be brought inside. Motorists avoid flooded areas."

Credit: Alex Gizowski via Youtube

Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning to New Yorkers that heavy rain will continue through tonight and into tomorrow. WNY, along with the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson, Capital Region, and North Country, will experience excessive rain, which could trigger flash flooding. Severe weather including thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail could happen.

“New York is no stranger to the devastating effects that storms can have on our communities. My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and watch the weather forecast closely.”

READ MORE: 18 Restaurants In Chautauqua County With Health Violations

According to WKBW, there is hail on the 400 and near Highmark Stadium. WNYers should seek shelter and avoid travel. Watch out for flying debris and avoid windows. Conditions can change very quickly. Power may go out.

Live Tracker of Hurricane Beryl

Credit: 13WMAZ via Youtube

Get our free mobile app