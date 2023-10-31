Top 5 Worst Suburbs To Live In Near Buffalo

If you live in one of these 5 suburbs, you might agree that they are the worst suburbs in Western New York. Or, you might completely and emphatically disagree. Whichever side of the coin you're on, don't shoot the messenger.

Buffalo often gets a bad wrap and lands on "bad" lists from various websites. But, recently, Buffalo actually made a "good" list. It was named one of the "Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Northeast" by Livability,

Does being the birthplace of the Buffalo wing make Buffalo, NY, one of the best places to live in the Northeast? While some sports fans may say yes, Buffalo natives know it’s the high quality of life, cultural amenities, outdoor recreation and vibrant culinary scene that really set the city apart. Located right on the United States-Canada border, Buffalo has long been an access point for anyone looking to visit our friendly neighbors to the north or experience the awe-inspiring majesty of Niagara Falls.

5 Suburbs Of Buffalo Land At The Bottom Of The List

While Buffalo is having a moment of glory, these 5 suburbs aren't. Niche.com released its "2023 Best Places to Live in the Buffalo Area," and these towns landed at the bottom of the list. It's not as bad as it sounds though. Most of them have pretty decent ratings from both reviewers and Niche. For the sake of comparison, the suburb at the top of the list is:

Williamsville - #1 Best Place to Live in Buffalo Area

Rating 4.61 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - A+

Crime & Safety - No Grade Listed

Housing - A

Public Schools Grade - A+

Population 5,419

Niche uses a variety of factors and data sources to determine its rankings,

Explore the best places to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources.

The 5 suburbs were at the bottom of the "2023 Best Places to Live in the Buffalo Area" list:

Rating 3.69 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - B

Crime & Safety - B-

Housing - B

Public Schools Grade - B-

Population 30,592

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - B

Crime & Safety - No Grade Listed

Housing - B

Public Schools Grade - B-

Population 3,754

Rating 3.85 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - B

Crime & Safety - B-

Housing - B

Public Schools Grade - B+

Population 2,540

Rating 3.72 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - B

Crime & Safety - C+

Housing - B-

Public Schools Grade - C+

Population 15,132

Rating 3.43 out of 5

Overall Niche Grade - B

Crime & Safety Grade - B-

Housing Grade - C

Public Schools Grade - C

Population 19,697

