Recall: Tea Sold In New York Contains 2 Hidden Drugs

A tea sold in New York State has been recalled due to being contaminated with two hidden drugs. WS Global, INC. of Brooklyn is recalling all lots of the tea packets.

Photo by Drew Jemmett on Unsplash Photo by Drew Jemmett on Unsplash loading...

The company is voluntarily recalling its Himalayan Pain Relief Tea. Two undeclared drugs, Diclofenac and Dexamethasone, were discovered in the tea.

- Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (commonly referred to as NSAIDs). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.

- Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems.

Photo by Svitlana on Unsplash Photo by Svitlana on Unsplash loading...

The Himalayan Pain Relief Tea could cause New Yorkers to suffer serious side effects if combined with other medications. The tea was sold to New Yorkers and nationwide via Amazon and online. It is packaged in a light yellow box with six tea packets. The printed barcode is 0841920015 and all lots of the products are being recalled.

Consumers who have been taking the Himalayan Pain Relief Tea should talk to a medical professional before discontinuing the use of it as abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal. There have been no reports of any adverse effects, so far.

If you purchased the tea and have questions about the recall, you can contact WSGLOBAL INC by email wsnyinc@outlook.com, or call or text at 347-925-1755.