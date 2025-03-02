SNAP Recipients In New York Can Get Walgreens Delivered

A new partnership will allow New Yorkers with SNAP to get items delivered from a major drugstore. Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in New York soon have the convenience of purchasing items from a well-known drugstore and having them delivered straight to their door.

Millions of New York State residents rely on food stamps also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, each year. According to Hunger Solutions NY,

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps 2.8 million New Yorkers, including 851,000 children, put food on the table. SNAP is our nation’s most powerful anti-hunger program. It improves food security, reduces poverty, and leads to better health outcomes, especially among children.

DoorDash And Walgreens Allow SNAP Delivery In New York

DoorDash and Walgreens are working together to accept SNAP/EBT payment at Walgreens stores in New York and nationwide for delivery. DoorDash allows SNAP customers to make purchases directly from Walgreens stores using their SNAP/EBT cards without shopping in person. Balachandra Visalatha, SVP, Chief Product Officer at Walgreens, says the partnership will provide people living in food deserts with more access to food,

“This collaboration with DoorDash means our shoppers can now get essential grocery items when they want, regardless of payment method and other barriers like work schedules and transportation. Walgreens is a go to destination for daily needs for our shoppers, and we continue to find solutions that make their shopping experience simpler so they can get access to healthier food options.”

