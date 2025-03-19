Natural health tips New Jerseyans swear by

New Jerseyans have always been a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to wellness. Sure, wellness trends come and go, but there’s something about this state that has us turning away from prescriptions and looking for more natural ways to stay healthy.

Maybe because we are such a harried state so densely populated so busy that we’ve realized we’ve gotta find a way to slow down and get back to basics.

We’re all pretty tired of popping pills and just want to get back to more wholesome approaches to health like foods, supplements, and habits that help our bodies heal themselves.

So we asked our listeners what they’ve been doing to stay healthy without relying on medication. Some of these tips are ones you’ve probably heard before, while others are a little more surprising, but they all have one thing in common: they’re about taking control of our health in a more natural way.

For starters, a lot of us are staying away from cooking in aluminum tins. It’s one of those things you don’t think much about until you realize that aluminum can leach into your food, especially when it’s heated up.

We’ve also been ditching nonstick cookware—those chemicals might make cooking easier, but they’re not exactly doing our bodies any favors.

Then there’s the food we’re eating. Processed foods? We’re cutting back or cutting them out completely. Taking supplements has also become part of our routine. Whether it’s for immunity or general wellness, we’re loading up on the good stuff that our bodies need to stay strong.

Speaking of which, we’ve heard some people avoid their Keurig machine because they say the plastics in those pods are leaching into your coffee. Weird, right?

And don’t even get us started on microwaves. It’s been a known fact that microwaving food in plastic containers isn’t the best for you, so we’re avoiding that when we can.

Instead, we’re focusing on the basics: a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and managing stress.

We’re also limiting screen time (because who needs to be scrolling before bed anyway?).

Of course, we’re still avoiding things like smoking and cutting back on alcohol because it’s all about balance and listening to our bodies.

All in all, it’s about finding what works for us and making healthier choices. When it comes to staying healthy, it’s all about keeping it simple.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

