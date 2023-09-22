Smoking Marijuana Could Be Banned Again In New York State

New York State could possibly go backward when it comes to smoking marijuana being legal in many places. A New York lawmaker wants to make it virtually impossible for people to smoke cannabis.

Get Fined For Smoking Marijuana In These 6 Banned Places In New York State

Smoking marijuana is already banned in certain public places.

1. All state-owned beaches

2. All state-owned boardwalks

3. All state-owned marinas

4. All state-owned playgrounds

5. All state-owned recreation centers

6. All state-owned group camps

Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

New York Legislator Wants To Make Weed Smoke Illegal

New York State Assemblymember Phillip Steck is the sponsor of Bill A08025. The bill would significantly limit where people can smoke marijuana. The bill, if passed, would make smoking or vaping cannabis in certain areas a class B misdemeanor.

Prohibits the use of cannabis within thirty feet of a child or within thirty feet of any location in which children reside or attend for any recreational or educational purpose; provides for increased penalties for a second or subsequent violation.

The bill takes it to the extreme by including areas separated by walls, closed doors, or floors within a building.

