New York Passes Major Law To Ban Social Media For Kids

Social media is changing for children in New York. The New York State Legislature has passed a law to regulate childrens social media. If the change becomes law, it could completely change the way kids interact with social media. New York is trying to limit the way chikdren use social media.

If Governor Kathy Hochul signs a newly passed bill into law, social media may soon be drastically changing for young people in New York State. The Governor is expected to sign the bill, dubbed the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, as she celebrated its passage on Friday, June 7, 2024, on Twitter, writing,

"NEW: New York just passed nation-leading legislation to combat addictive social media feeds and protect kids online. Grateful to @NewYorkStateAG and our partners in the Legislature for working with us to advance the SAFE for Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act."

The bill essentially bans 'addictive' social media. Lawmakers believe that social media algorithms are harming young people's mental health. The law will affect youth under the age of 18. Senate Bill S7694/Assembly Bill A8148,

"Establishes the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) For Kids Act prohibiting the provision of addictive feeds to minors by addictive social media platforms; establishes remedies and penalties."

The law will also prohibit social media companies from sending notifications to children between the hours of 12 am and 6 am. Parents can also limit their children's access to social media via a "mechanism" the social media companies must put in place.

You can read all of the changes the law will make here.

