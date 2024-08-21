New York Man Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Teen Runaway

A New York man has been sentenced after being found guilty of brutally sex trafficking a teenage runaway. The man forced the minor to work in a strip club and engage in criminal sexual activity. A 37-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay the minor victim $97,200 in restitution.

Weekend Protests In London Getty Images loading...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that Sherriff Cooper trafficked the victim nearly every day, forcing her into sex work. Cooper was convicted by a federal jury of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud and coercion, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and forced labor. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Cooper.

Cooper met the victim in 2017 while he was working as a security guard at a residential program for pregnant teens. The 15-year-old victim had run away from the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Cooper engaged in a sexual relationship with the underage victim. When he lost his job in 2018 he began to traffick her in Boston. He posted advertisements for her on commercial sex websites and kept all of the money. Cooper used violence and coercion to force her to engage in commercial sex. In addition to making her work in Boston, he transported the victim across state lines and made her work in New York.

Credit: UNBOUND NOW via Youtube

While in NY, Cooper obtained a fake ID for the victim and forced her to work in a strip club, again keeping all of the money she made. He impregnated the victim and used violence against her when she couldn't work because she was pregnant. Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said,

“Sherriff Cooper viciously and cruelly exploited a vulnerable minor who was half his age – taking advantage of his position of trust to abuse her into submission. When he lost his job, Mr. Cooper decided he would rather sex traffic a vulnerable child for financial gain than seek legitimate employment – all the while physically abusing and threatening her. Her bravery and courage in holding this defendant accountable is truly remarkable. Mr. Cooper’s refusal to accept any responsibility for his crimes or show remorse for the lifelong harm he inflicted underscores why he is truly deserving of this significant sentence."