Is New York A Good Place To Raise A Family?

When it comes to places to raise a family, where does New York rank compared to other states? There is a lot of thought that goes into where one should raise their family. Is there high crime? How good is the school district? Are there parks in the area? Are there other kids and parents in the neighborhood? The list of qualifications to consider goes on.
Most people, regardless of race, religion, economic or social status, etc. want to raise their family somewhere safe, where their kids can thrive. Does New York fall into that category? WalletHub released its 2024 list of best places to raise a family.
Certain states make it easier than others to raise a family. The ideal state is one that’s affordable to live in during this time of high inflation and also offers high safety and good job prospects, on top of quality education, healthcare and entertainment.
WalletHub compared each of the 50 states using 50 key indicators of family-friendliness, including factors like the median annual family income and housing affordability.
The best place to raise a family, according to WalletHub is Massachusetts.
I would bet that you are surprised to find out how high New York State ranks when it comes to raising a family.
New York Is The 5th Best State To Raise A Family
Contrary to what a lot of haters say, New York is actually among the best places to raise a family. Here are some of the highlights from WalletHub's study,
Raising a Family in New York (1=Best; 25=Average):
Overall rank – 5th
8th – Infant-Mortality Rate
23rd – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
19th – Separation & Divorce Rate
3rd – % of Children Lacking Health Insurance Coverage
22nd – Property Crimes per Capita
WalletHub's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family (2024)
