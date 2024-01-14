Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Popular Brands In New York

There is sad news for fans of one of Pepsi's popular brands in New York. PepsiCo is killing off one of its popular brands of soda. The new year is bringing in change for the giant beverage company.

According to The Street, PepsiCo is cleaning house in 2024. In 2023, it quietly dumped Sierra Mist, its lemon and lime soda, and replaced it with Starry. Side note: Ice Spice will be featured in Starry's Super Bowl commercial.

Now, there is devastating news for NY fans of the MTN Dew line. MTN Dew Energy is going to be eliminated and the website directs people to Rockstar Energy. The website says,

After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN DEW Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today!

Are Energy Drinks Safe To Consume?

With today's busy lifestyle, many people rely on energy drinks to stay awake. If you go into any convenience store, you can tell just how popular they are by the endless selection of energy drinks that are offered to shoppers. But, are they safe to consume? According to the Centers for Disease Control,

These legal stimulants can increase alertness, attention, energy, as well as increase blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing. These drinks are often used by students to provide an extra boost in energy. However, the stimulants in these drinks can have a harmful effect on the nervous system.

Most energy drinks contain some amount of caffeine. The Food and Drug Administration says that 400 milligrams of caffeine are safe to consume daily. That's the amount of caffeine in about four to five cups of coffee. MTN Dew Energy has 55 milligrams in the 12-ounce can. Rockstar Energy has 160 milligrams of caffeine in the 16-ounce can. According to USA Today, three brands of energy drinks have the most caffeine,

There is a three-way tie for the top of the caffeine list – Celcius Heat, Bang and Rockstar Xdurance, all with 300 mg of caffeine per can.

