Many New Yorkers At Risk Of Losing Driver’s License Permanently

A major change to licenses in New York could put more drivers at risk of being revoked permanently. The New York Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new change that all drivers must be aware of. If you violate it, you could lose your license permanently.

Getting points on your license for traffic violations can result in your driver's license being suspended in New York. For most of us outside of New York City, that would be devastating. Public transportation in many upstate cities often leaves a lot to be desired.

When it comes to speeding, it only takes 11 points within 18 months to have it suspended. While there is a point reduction program, it's best not to even get to the point that you need it.

According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, here's how much each speeding ticket will cost you in driver's license points:

Speeding points are calculated based on how fast you are driving over the posted speed limit,

1 to 10 mph - 3 points

11 to 20 mph - 4 points

21 to 30 mph - 6 points

31 to 40 mph -8 points

Over 40 mph - 11 points

In addition to speeding, you can accumulate points by getting one of the following traffic infractions:

Reckless driving - 5 points

Failed to stop for school bus - 5 points

Improper cell phone use - 5 points

Use of portable electronic device "texting" - 5 points

Railroad crossing violation - 5 points

New York Makes It Easier To Have Your License Permanently Revoked For Driving While Impaired

New York State is taking the threat drunk and drugged drivers pose to others even more seriously. Now, if you are caught driving while under the influence frequently in New York, your license can be taken away permanently a lot quicker. The DMV announced recently that rather than five alcohol- or drug-related driving incidents, it now only takes four incidents to get hit with a permanent driving ban. The change, which went into effect on January 3, 2025, also lessens the number of incidents to three if you have another serious driving offense on your record.

Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee said,

“At some point, we have to say, ‘enough is enough.’ When someone is repeatedly convicted of driving under the influence, they need to be permanently removed from our roadways, and a ‘forfeit after four’ policy significantly increases our ability to do just that. This law will appropriately take away the driving privileges of those who unfairly put everyone else on New York’s roads at greater risk.”

