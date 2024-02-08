Your License Plate Will Be Reported To New York State

During your next inspection, your license plate will be reported to the New York State. If your license plate is in disrepair, prepare to be snitched on to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. When you get your next inspection, you'll be told about your license plate's condition, according to Fox 5. The DMV is increasing its scrutiny of the conditions of license plates. Many drivers have been evading tolls by using plastic covers or using other tactics to avoid paying tolls or being detected by speed or red light cameras.

While the condition of your license plate won't affect the passing or failing status of your inspection, the information will be provided to the DMV. Officials will collect data to determine how many peeling, damaged, or defaced plates are on vehicles in New York.

Car Dealerships Shut Down To Stop Fake License Plates In New York

According to Streetsblog regulators in New Jersey and Georgia have shut down 32 car dealerships due to temporary license plate fraud. Many of the fake paper tags have ended up on cars in New York. The dealerships have had their licenses revoked or suspended because they were issuing bogus tags.

Streetsblog says that these black markets in New Jersey and Georgia provide phony tags for vehicles in New York, which are often used to commit other crimes.

The ramped-up enforcement is part of a larger effort to throttle the shadow economy for illegal paper plates in the wake of Streetsblog's series, which showed how New Yorkers rely on the out-of-state tags to keep cars unregistered, to drive on suspended licenses or to commit more serious crimes with their identities concealed.

The dealerships involved in the temp tag scheme have been fined, as well as losing their licenses. Some are under criminal investigations.

New York Drivers Cheat City Out Of $100 Million In Tolls

New York City says that sneaky drivers are using illegal tactics to avoid paying tolls. They have cost the city $100 million in toll revenue, according to a recent audit. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander conducted an audit of the NYC Department of Transportation’s speed camera program. The audit found that drivers are using illegal tactics, such as obscured, temporary, or ghost license plates to avoid paying tolls and fines. Lander says that the drivers have cost the city more than $100 million.

