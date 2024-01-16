Two Inmates Claim They Were Beaten And Tortured At New York Prison

The two men say the assaults happened during lockdown at a prison in New York State. They are suing the state for damages over the beatings and torture.

According to CNN, the prison went into lockdown status on October 7, 2023, due to a prisoner allegedly assaulting a guard. Both men have filed separate lawsuits against the state regarding the incident at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville.

Charles Wright and Eugene Taylor were allegedly beaten, waterboarded - where their noses and mouths were covered as water was poured over their faces to simulate the feeling of drowning, and pepper sprayed while they were in their cells. The attorney for both men, Bruce Barket, said,

It’s pure unadulterated torture for no good reason. This can’t be a technique that the Department of Corrections uses for its own private enforcement of discipline.

Wright and Taylor faced disciplinary hearings after the incidents. Wright was found guilty of assaulting staff and having contraband. Taylor was accused of gang activity. His disciplinary hearing never finished.

