ICE agents were busy conducting a massive operation in New York. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement partners conducted a huge sting in the state. The operation took place in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, as well as in Syracuse, Albany, Rouses Point, and Massena. The agents arrested some illegal immigrants with criminal convictions or charges.

The Trump regime has instructed the Department of Homeland Security to increase its efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants. There are 25 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field offices around America, including New York City. Around 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. Most of them work in construction, professional jobs, or hospitality.

New York State is among the top 10 states where the most undocumented immigrants live. According to 24/7 Wall St., there are 835,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state, mostly from Mexico, China, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and El Salvador. Many of them have been here for decades - 38 percent have lived here for 20 or more years. The main industries that employ them are the hospitality, construction, professional, management, administration, and retail industries.

Between March 24 and 28, 2025, 133 illegal immigrants were arrested during an enhanced targeted enforcement operation. Federal agents and immigration enforcement were focused on undocumented criminals in western, central, and northern New York. There were 84 illegals arrested from the Buffalo and Rochester areas, and 49 from Syracuse, Albany, Rouses Point, and Massena.

Of the 133 illegals arrested, 20 had criminal convictions or charges. Three of those were convicted of homicide, and 9 had been previously removed from the United States. The sting resulted in the arrests of:

- A 49-year-old illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago was convicted of murder.

- A 66-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic convicted of course of sexual conduct with a child.

- A 32-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of murder and gang assault.

- A 70-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic convicted of manslaughter and criminal sale of controlled substance.

- A 50-year-old illegal alien from China convicted of assault.

- A 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

- A 24-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador with several convictions for DWI.

- A 43-year-old H-2A visa holder from South Africa charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

