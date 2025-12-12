As the first Nor'easter of the season rolled in for many areas in New York, we are reminded of the cost of staying warm. There is some good news, though! New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills can get money to do so from the state. The state's heating assistance program, HEAP, is now accepting applications. There had been a significant delay in the opening of the program due to the government shutdown.

Some New Yorkers Can Get Almost $1000 In Heating Assistance

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, finally opened for the 2025-2026 winter season. The opening was delayed a month. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $996 in aid. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance distributes the assistance payments. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season. Last year, the program assisted 1.5 million New York households with regular HEAP benefits. Emergency benefit applications will be accepted beginning January 2, 2026.

New York residents can apply here, in person at one of these locations, or via mail.

Governor Hochul Encourages New Yorkers To Apply For EAP

Governor Hochul is encouraging New York families to also enroll in New York State’s Energy Affordability Program, also known as EAP. The program provides up to $500 in discounts on energy bills each year. One million New York households are already enrolled in the program, but another 1.5 million households are eligible to receive a discount but need to apply. For more information on eligibility and enrollment, please visit ny.gov/EAP.

