Proposed NJ school closing brings up good memories for Big Joe Henry

There is a proposal that is in front of the Middletown Board of Education to close two elementary schools and merge three of the district’s middle schools into two buildings.

The proposed changes are causing a tremendous pushback from parents and teachers. One of the elementary schools that is scheduled to close is The Navesink Elementary School, an award-winning and high achieving school.

Navesink School is close to my heart as my cousin’s daughter, who I adore and still calls me Uncle Joe, attended the school. She is now in her 30s and has a successful job working with Google.

Her father, my cousin, asked me on behalf of the principal at the time, Mr. Chris Halpin, if I would come to the school on Dr. Seuss Day and read to the assembly and a classroom or two. I was thrilled to be able to do it.

I read "The Lorax" and "Oh, The Places You’ll Go" as a wrap-up of Dr. Seuss Reading Day.

The readings started around 7 p.m. and the children all came in their pajamas. I was nervous... I have been on stage at Madison Square Garden, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie, and other major venues but I was worried that the kids would be fidgety, and tough to please.

Boy, was I wrong.

As I started to read, I could tell I had the children’s attention, I then became more focused on the book than my audience. The children were very receptive, well-behaved, and seemed to enjoy the night.

There was no doubt that it was the result of the way Mr. Halpin respected and guided those children. He had a very magical way of interacting with each of them and as an entire assembly. He was like a maestro.

Every child said good night and thank you and every parent seemed to know that their loved ones were in perfect hands.

Mr. Halpin was a part of that school for 17 years and is now retired. It was a pleasure to meet him and watch him work his magic.

Navesink School succeeded because of educators like Mr. Halpin, and the good teachers who thoroughly enjoyed their interaction and experience with the children that they teach. The results of high reading and math scores show their magnificent work.

Last time I checked there were over 200 students at Navesink Elementary. Merging schools, cutting teachers, and expanding classrooms looks good for your budgets on paper, but it doesn’t bode well in the classroom.

I know the proposal will get a good fight from the parents and teachers. Good luck with your cause.

Thank you, Mr. Halpin, and to all of the diligent teachers for the excellent job you all did at Navesink Elementary. I had a blast!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

