NJ school closings, schedule changes — Wednesday, Feb. 3

As New Jersey digs out from a three-day snowstorm that left more than 30 inches in some places, several districts will keep schools or hold remote-learning classes for another day.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not expecting additional snowfall but said it takes some time to remove all that snow.

Most school districts around New Jersey already have been delivering instruction entirely remotely or in some hybrid form because of the pandemic.

