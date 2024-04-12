17 Restaurants In Chautauqua County With Health Violations

Some restaurants in Chautauqua County didn't quite pass their health code inspections in March. If you live in Chautauqua County and you plan on dining out, you definitely need to check out this list. These 24 restaurants had multiple and/or critical health inspection violations last month.

According to StateFoodSafety.com, food inspectors look for things like food temperatures, refrigerator, and freezer unit temperatures, running water, proper utensils used in food preparation, proper food storage, and employee hygiene.

1. BEMUS POINT INN INC

4958 MAIN STREET, BEMUS POINT

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

2. BUDDY BREWSTER'S ALE HOUSE

10450 BENNETT ROAD, FREDONIA

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

3. FORTE THE RESTAURANT

114 EAST THIRD STREET, JAMESTOWN

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

4. MONIUSZKO CLUB

262 LAKE SHORE DRIVE EAST, DUNKIRK

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

5. EL AZTECA DUNKIRK INC

3953 A VINEYARD DRIVE, DUNKIRK

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

6. ST. STEPHEN'S CAFE

2 WEST MAIN STREET, BROCTON

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

7. GEORGE A PERSELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

375 BAKER STREET, JAMESTOWN

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 9B- Tobacco is used; eating, drinking in food preparation, dishwashing food storage areas.

8. WENDY'S #508/3915

10350 BENNETT ROAD, FREDONIA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

9. SUNSET BAY RESTAURANT

954 ROUTES 5 & 20, IRVING

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

10. DEMETRI'S ON THE LAKE

6-8 LAKE SHORE DR. WEST, DUNKIRK

Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

11. WESTFIELD MAIN DINER

40 EAST MAIN STREET, WESTFIELD

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 13B- Garbage storage areas not properly constructed or maintained, creating a nuisance.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

12. CALARCO'S RESTAURANT

11-15 MARKET STREET, WESTFIELD

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 8G- Raw foods not properly washing prior to serving.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

13. DUNKIRK SCHOOL #7

348 LAKESHORE DR. EAST, DUNKIRK

Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

14. STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY #2953

944 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, JAMESTOWN

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

15. DINNER BELL RESTAURANT

15 Center STREET, FREWSBURG

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

16. KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

270 EAST Fairmount AVENUE, Lakewood

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

17. BACKYARD BAR & GRILL

4003 ROUTE 380, GERRY

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions. Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

