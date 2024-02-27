9 People Wanted For Warrants By The Erie County Sheriff
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'
If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
1. Odebralski, Sparkelynn
Wanted For: Tamper with Physical Evidence; Obstruction of Governmental Administration; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Race: White
Sex: Female
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
2. McNeal, Christopher
Wanted For: Criminal Trespass in an Enclosed Property
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 197 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
3. Alanna Penvose
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence; Criminal Impersonation; Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Race: White
Sex: Female
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
4. Bradley Windnagle
Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Grand Larceny 3: Possession of a Forged Instrument
Race: White
Sex: Male
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
5. Rachel Schaper
Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Credit Card; Identity Theft; Scheme to Defraud; Petit Larceny
Race: White
Sex: Female
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
6. Luke Stevenson
Wanted For: Burglary; Grand Larceny
Race: White
Sex: Male
Height: 6'
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
7. Andrew Young
Wanted For: Assault; Aggravated Family Offense; Criminal Mischief: Damage Property; Harassment
Race: American Indian
Sex: Male
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
8. Ralph White
Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Burglary; Petit Larceny
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
9. Howlora Lee
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Credit Card; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Vehicle; Use of a Vehicle Without Consent; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Race: Black
Sex: Female
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 117 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
