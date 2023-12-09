Cheers: This City Is The Drunkest In New York State

There is one city in New York State where the people are the drunkest. New York State keeps track of the percentage of people in each county who drink excessively. County Health Rankings has compiled the data.

Excessive alcohol use is one of the leading causes of preventable and premature deaths in the United States, responsible for more than 6,700 deaths annually in New York, and more than 140,000 deaths nationwide.

Burgeoning Craft Beer Industry Creates Niche Market For Limited Release Beers Getty Images loading...

Excessive Drinking Can Cause Health Problems

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are quite a few health risks of excessive drinking, including, but not limited to:

- High blood pressure

- Heart disease

- Stroke

- Liver disease

- Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum.

- Learning and memory problems

- Mental health problems

- Social problems

- Alcohol dependency

The New York State Health Department's Center for Community Health records drinking statistics. As of the end of 2022,

The latest key findings from the Department's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) report, an annual survey of adults, showed one in six adults in New York State (16.7 percent) reported excessive alcohol use in the form of either binge or heavy drinking. While fewer New Yorkers reported binge drinking than the year prior, there was still a slight increase in reported heavy drinking. An estimated 14.7 percent of adults in New York State reported binge drinking, while 6.5 percent reported heavy drinking.

Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to drunkest states, New York ranks in the low-middle, according to 247WallSt.com,

31. New York

> Adults drinking excessively: 19.0% (US rate: 19.8%)

> Alcohol-related driving deaths: 20.2% — 4th lowest (US rate: 26.6%)

> Median household income: $74,314 — 14th highest (US median: $69,717)

> Drunkest metro area in New York: Syracuse (23.5% of adult residents drinking excessively)

These 6 Counties In New York State That Get The Drunkest

(Based on the percentage of the population who are drinking excessively)

Genesee County- 23 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Madison County - 23 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Warren County - 23 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Herkimer County - 24 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rensselaer County - 24 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Saratoga County - 24 Percent

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One City Named The Drunkest In New York State

According to 247Tempo.com, one New York City tops the list for being the drunkest.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Syracuse Is New York State's Drunkest City

> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 23.5% (New York: 19.0%)

> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 28.6% (New York: 20.2%)

> Median household income: $61,890 (New York: $71,117)

> Metro area population: 650,211

Most Commonly Broke New York State Liquor Laws Can you have an open bar in New York State? Are jello shots illegal at the bar? Can you play cards at a bar in New York State? Gallery Credit: Rob Banks