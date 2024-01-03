Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering Rewards For Leads In These 9 Cases

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these 7 cases in December. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.

1. Suspect in Carf Thefts

Reward of up to $2,500

Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest or the indictment of a male suspect who has been stealing cars near the Roswell Park medical campus. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

2. Suspect Wanted: Lenny Carpenter

Reward of up to $2,500

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Lenny Carpenter, who is wanted on a New York State parole violation. He is on parole for first degree attempted robbery.

3. Suspect Wanted: Joseph Knepp

Reward of up to $2,500

Joseph Knepp is wanted by New York State Parole for a parole violation. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for his arrest. He is on parole for third degree attempted robbery.

4. Suspect Wanted: Gary Edrington

Reward of up to $2,500

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Gary Edrington, who is on parole for fourth degree grand larceny. He is wanted by New York State Parole.

5. Suspect In The Murder Of Juston Lewis

Reward of up to $7,500

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) who killed Juston Lewis. He was murdered on November 23, 2019, on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo.

6. Suspect Wanted: Nigel Flint

Reward of up to $7,500

Nigel Flint is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department for murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

7. Suspect In The Murder Of Ashley Bojak

Reward of up to $7,500

Ashley Bojak was killed on November 22, 2023, on Bridgeman Street in the City of Buffalo.

8. Suspect Wanted: Naim S. Tabb

Reward of up to $2,500

Naim S. Tabb is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office for several charges, including Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon, Criminal Possession of Narcotic Drug, and other narcotics-related charges.

9. Suspect In The Murder Of Michelle Kasperek

Reward of up to $7,500

On May 4, 1984, the body of Michelle Kasperek was found near the former Cardinal Dougherty High School on Hertel Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Michelle was 13-years-old at the time of her death.

