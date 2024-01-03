Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering Rewards For Leads In These 9 Cases
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these 7 cases in December. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.
1. Suspect in Carf Thefts
Reward of up to $2,500
Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest or the indictment of a male suspect who has been stealing cars near the Roswell Park medical campus. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500.
2. Suspect Wanted: Lenny Carpenter
Reward of up to $2,500
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Lenny Carpenter, who is wanted on a New York State parole violation. He is on parole for first degree attempted robbery.
3. Suspect Wanted: Joseph Knepp
Reward of up to $2,500
Joseph Knepp is wanted by New York State Parole for a parole violation. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for his arrest. He is on parole for third degree attempted robbery.
4. Suspect Wanted: Gary Edrington
Reward of up to $2,500
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Gary Edrington, who is on parole for fourth degree grand larceny. He is wanted by New York State Parole.
5. Suspect In The Murder Of Juston Lewis
Reward of up to $7,500
A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) who killed Juston Lewis. He was murdered on November 23, 2019, on Schmarbeck Avenue in Buffalo.
6. Suspect Wanted: Nigel Flint
Reward of up to $7,500
Nigel Flint is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department for murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
7. Suspect In The Murder Of Ashley Bojak
Reward of up to $7,500
Ashley Bojak was killed on November 22, 2023, on Bridgeman Street in the City of Buffalo.
8. Suspect Wanted: Naim S. Tabb
Reward of up to $2,500
Naim S. Tabb is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office for several charges, including Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon, Criminal Possession of Narcotic Drug, and other narcotics-related charges.
9. Suspect In The Murder Of Michelle Kasperek
Reward of up to $7,500
On May 4, 1984, the body of Michelle Kasperek was found near the former Cardinal Dougherty High School on Hertel Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Michelle was 13-years-old at the time of her death.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
January New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler