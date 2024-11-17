Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?

Are incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities allowed to have conjugal visits? Across New York, there are 44 state-run prisons. These prisons have a variety of programs for inmates, including Canine Training Programs, Adult Basic Education, Furniture Manufacturing, Horse Handling and Care, and more. These programs are designed to provide prisoners with educational opportunities, rewards, jobs, therapy, and more. But what about what is commonly known as 'conjugal visits'?

A conjugal visit is a scheduled period in which an inmate of a prison or jail is permitted to spend several hours or days in private with a visitor. The visitor is usually their legal spouse, and the visit's purpose is usually sexual activity.

Does New York State Allow Incarcerated Individuals To Have Conjugal Visits?

New York is one of five states that offer conjugal visits - New York, Mississippi, California, South Carolina, and Minnesota. Conjugal visits are permitted through the state's Family Reunion Program. According to the NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the goals of the program are,

Preserving and strengthening family ties that have been disrupted as a result of incarceration.

Fostering positive and responsible conduct.

Facilitating post-release reintegration into the family and community, thereby reducing the likelihood of recidivism.

Which Prisoners Are Eligible For Conjugal Visits In New York?

Inmates must be eligible to qualify for the program. One of the major requirements is the have good behavior before and during the application process. Permitted visitors include:

- Legal spouses

- Children of the participant, including minor children of the incarcerated individual

- Parents or step-parents

- Grandparents

- Foster parents/guardians

Legal spouses are allowed to have conjugal visits while the other family members can enjoy extended visits. Other relatives, such as nieces and nephews can potentially visit but are subject to special review first.

Conjugal and family reunion visits are allowed at the following correctional facilities:

Adirondack

Albion

Attica

Auburn

Bedford Hills

Clinton

Collins

Eastern

Elmira

Fishkill

Great Meadow

Green Haven

Otisville

Shawangunk

Sing Sing

Sullivan

Taconic

Ulster

Wallkill

Washington

Wende

Woodbourne

Wyoming

You can find out more info about the program here.

