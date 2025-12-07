The last few years have been difficult financially for many people around the nation. Being able to understand the things that impact the cost of living, such as those around your home, is a key thing you need to know when deciding where to live.

Thanks to tariffs, inflation, and an unstable national economic policy, the everyday cost of things like housing, supplies, and taxes has been changing significantly. When that happens, it causes people to have to make difficult choices to decide how much money they need to live comfortability in an area.

Recently, there has been a pretty viral essay that has been floating around the internets saying that you should be considered poor if you make less than $140,000 per year. Given that the incomes in places like Buffalo are way lower than that, it makes you wonder how much money you need to be comfortable here.

How Is Buffalo's Cost of Living?

According to Forbes, the cost of living in Buffalo and Western New York is approximately 10% below the national average. This means that it's generally cheaper to live in Buffalo as it has lower costs of goods, services, rent, utilities, and food when compared to the national average.

Since costs are generally lower, that also means that people can have a lower income to be able to afford the same things.

How Does Income In Buffalo Compare To The Rest of The Country

While the cost of living in Buffalo and Western New York is quite favorable, income levels are not quite as good. For many years, Buffalo has lagged behind the national average when it comes to income.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, the amount of money the average person in Buffalo makes is $27,157 per year or $522 per week, while the median household income in Buffalo is $42,186 per year or $811 per week. This puts the average income in Buffalo nearly 40% lower than the national average. In addition to its low average income, Buffalo has some of the highest poverty rates in the nation.

How Much Money Do You Need To Live Comfortably In Buffalo?

Probably the best way to determine how much money you need to live a comfortable life in Western New York is to look at what is considered middle-class.

According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Area Median Income for the Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is a key metric which is used to determine what is considered a middle-class income for a family of four, is $78,900 per year.

The Pew Research Center further defines middle-class income as an income that is two-thirds to double the median household income. So, using that as a guide, if you make at least $52,600 per year or $1,011 per week in Buffalo, you are considered middle-class and should be able to live a comfortable lifestyle.

What do you think? Is that enough money to live well in Buffalo?

