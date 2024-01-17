The 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.

9. Diane Kemper - $2 billion

Her wealth comes from New York City real estate investments. Solil Management is a company she owns with three of her siblings. Her father Sol Goldman began buying foreclosed properties in the 1950s.

8. Amy Goldman Fowler - $2 billion

Amy Goldman Fowler is the sister of Diane Kemper. She is also a founder of Solil Management.

7. Aerin Lauder - $2 billion

She is one of two granddaughters of Estée Lauder, who founded the iconic cosmetics and skincare brand. Aerin Lauder, who worked for the company since 1992, launched her own cosmetic and lifestyle brand called Aerin.

6. Jane Goldman - $2.1 billion

She is the sister of Diane Kemper and Amy Goldman Fowler. Along with her two sites and brother Allan, she owns Solil Management.

5. Meg Whitman - $3 billion

She was the former CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008. She Whitman was also the CEO of Hewlett-Packard from 2011 to 2015. She is from Cold Spring Harbor, NY.

4. Jane Lauder - $3.1 billion

Jane Lauder is the other granddaughter of Estée Lauder. She currently serves as an executive vice president and chief data officer for the company.

3. Katharine Rayner and Margaretta Taylor - $4.3 billion each

Along with their brother James Chambers, each inherited 17 percent of Cox Enterprises from their mother Anne Cox Chambers.

2. Marijke Mars, Victoria Mars, Pamela Mars-Wright & Valerie Mars - $13.8 billion each

Valerie Mars, Marijke Mars, Victoria Mars and Pamela Mars-Wright each received 8 percent of the Mars Wrigley company in 2016 after their father passed away. Valerie is on the Board of Directors and is the VP of Corporate Development. Marijke is also on the Board of Directors. Pamela Mars-Wright is an ambassador for the company's pet division.

1. Julia Koch - $58.9 billion

Julia Koch inherited her wealth from her husband David, who died in 2019. She became New York's wealthiest woman when she received a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries,

