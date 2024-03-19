24 Bank Branches Have Closed In New York This Year

24 Bank Branches Have Closed In New York This Year

Getty Images/Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

New York banking customers are subject to another round of local branch closings. Major institutions will close or have closed 24 branch locations around New York State. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed are not provided.

Getty Images
loading...

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Bank of America, National Association
- Washingtonville Branch, 23 EAST MAIN STREET, WASHINGTONVILLE, NY 10992

Capital One, National Association
- Long Beach, 11 EAST PARK AVENUE, LONG BEACH, NY 11561
- 59th & 3rd, 991 THIRD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10022
- 4th & 6th, 347 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10014
- 45th & 6th, 1166 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10018
- 32nd & Park, 470 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, NEW YORK, NY 10016

Citibank, National Association
- 5th Avenue Branch, 785 5TH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY 10022

Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash
loading...

Citizens Bank, National Association
- Mckinley Parkway/Tops Branch, 4250 MCKINLEY PARKWAY, HAMBURG, NY 14075
- Mid City Plaza/Tops, 301 MEADOW DRIVE, N. TONAWANDA, NY 14120
- Buffalo Road/Tops, 2345 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624
- Niagara Falls Boulevard/Tops Branch, 7200 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304

Community Bank, National Association
- Potsdam May Rd. Branch, 41 MAY ROAD, POTSDAM, NY 13676

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
- 6TH AVENUE BRANCH, 442 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
- U of R RIVER CAMPUS, 500 JOSEPH C WILSON BOULEVARD, CMC 271046, ROCHESTER, NY 14627
- Broadway Morris Exchange Banking Center, 42 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10004

Getty Images
loading...

KeyBank National Association
- Titus Branch, 525 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617

Santander Bank, National Association
- Columbia Medical - Black Building, 650 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032
- Columbia University - Lerner Hall, 2930 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
- Columbia University - Broadway, 2814 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
- Un Plaza, 711 THIRD AVENUE & 45TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10017

Trustco Bank
- Trustco Bk - Sheridan Plaza Office, 1350 Gerling Street, Schenectady, NY 12308

Webster Bank, National Association
- Mclean Avenue, 865 MCLEAN AVENUE, YONKERS, NY 10704
- White Plains, 40 CHURCH STREET, WHITE PLAINS, NY 10601

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
- Hartsdale, 401 N. CENTRAL AVENUE, HARTSDALE NY 10530

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Sneak Peek: What New Or Remodeled Walmart Stores Will Look Like In New York

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State

In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.
Filed Under: New York, new york city, banks, Broadway, NY, Yonkers, Hamburg, Long Beach, Rochester, New York State, Bank of America, Niagara Falls, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM