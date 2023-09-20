8 Stores To Get Zubaz in Buffalo, New York

It's that time of the year again! The Buffalo Bills season is upon us and you might need to update your wardrobe and get some more Buffalo Bills attire. There are a lot of hidden gems in Western New York if you are looking for zubaz or maybe gear for the toddlers, we have you covered.

EXTRA: There are 2 things that you should know this year if you are going to the games at Highmark Stadium.

1.) Leave the house earlier than you normally would. With the construction of the new stadium, tons of parking has been eliminated which means there are a lot of fans that are going to be looking for somewhere new to park.

2.) Also, if you drive a Toyota or maybe you are going to the Buffalo Bills game with someone who owns a Toyota, you can skip the long line to get into the stadium. Again this year, if you flash your Toyota keys at Gate 2, they will let you get into the fast line. This is only happening at Gate 2 at Highmark Stadium. You get to bring YOU AND YOUR GUESTS that have tickets through the fast pass line.