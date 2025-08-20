Uber is rolling something out that people would love in New York State. They are starting to focus on women's requests and safety and there is a preference that you can change on your phone.

The app will now connect women who are looking for a ride with other women who are driving. The idea is being rolled out in major cities across the country, but is something that has a lot of interest and momentum and many ladies are hoping it is rolled out in New York State soon.

When you order an Uber now, there are typically 3 options: a shared uber, an uber X and an Uber XL. Now, if you have the female driver preference turned on in your settings, a 4th option will appear.

There are a few concerns of men trying to use a female driver from some ladies. There may be some female drivers who do not mind driving all genders around. Either way it is a great option for riders to feel safe and uncomfortable if that is what they choose.

Remember when there were only taxis in New York State?

What a game changer the Uber game has been. Back in the day you had to call or schedule a taxi that may or may not come, and the prices were pretty costly. Now, you have the ability to track and talk to drivers right from your phone. In addition, some of the taxi drivers were so miserable because their shifts were so late. Now, with Uber, the driver picks when they want to work which would make them less disgruntled.