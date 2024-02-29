Massive Country-Rock Show Coming To Western New York

This year, we may see the largest amount of concerts come to Western New York, ever. In fact, 2024 could be the year we see the most amount of shows, from all genres of music, take place.

The concert season is already going strong as artists like Drake, have already been in Buffalo. Drake has back-to-back shows this week at KeyBank Center in Buffalo and country star, Zach Bryan will be there on March 10th for a sold-out show and Luke Combs is set to do back-to-back nights at Highmark Stadium in April!

But don't put away that calendar just yet as a major show has just been announced for late summer! Willie Nelson is coming back to Western New York and bringing some rock legends with him.

Tickets for this show at Darien Lake go on sale to the public this Friday and there are some seating and parking upgrades available.

This is one show that I am looking forward to. Willie Nelson is a country/rock legend and you have to wonder how long he will continue to tour. Not only is this a great opportunity to see Willie, this combination of stars is timeless!

