Walmart Has Super Sized News For New York State

There is a saying that some people use when they are getting ready to travel and wonder if they have packed enough stuff; there is a Walmart in every city! Meaning that you can find what you need when you get to your destination at a local Walmart. That statement is about to have even more strength as Walmart has some big plans that may impact stores in New York State.

We shop often at Walmart. The prices are good. However, it really is about the variety and selection. Where else can you go an buy groceries, get new tires, and shop for new baby clothes?

But as popular and successful as Walmart is across the United States, any business has to evolve and improve to survive. There are reports that Walmart will giving store a makeover. Some will get bigger and some will get better!

According to multiple reports and a story from ABC News:

Over the next 12 months, the nation's largest retailer plans to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico.

It is a risk for retailers, but Walmart should consider a scan-and-go type of app. It makes things very easy, especially when you shop with kids. When you shop, you scan the item, place it in your cart and simply pay at the exit of the store.

