The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins Friday and runs through Labor Day throughout the Garden State.

As part of a nationwide effort to crack down on impaired driving and reduce crash risks, the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) has awarded grant funding to 99 police agencies in New Jersey.

A total of more than $616,000 is being shared among the departments, for enhanced saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, as New Jersey hits the home stretch of what officials refer to as the "100 deadly days of summer."

Grants for law enforcement agencies range from $700 to $10,500. The list of 2023 grantees is below.

"As drivers we each hold a personal responsibility not only for our own safety but also for the safety of others and their families," said Michael Rizol, Jr., HTS director. "Before taking the wheel, pledge to yourself and your community that you will never drive while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any substances that can compromise your abilities."

During last year's campaign, law enforcement agencies made a total of 169 impaired driving arrests and issued 348 seatbelt tickets, 240 distracted driving tickets, and 804 speeding tickets, according to officials.

NJ departments receiving Drive Sober funding in 2023

Atlantic County

Absecon $5,250

Brigantine $5,250

Egg Harbor City $2,800

Hamilton $7,000

Hammonton $7,000

Linwood $7,000

Longport $3,500

Mullica $7,000

Northfield $2,800

Ventnor $5,250

Bergen County

Cliffside Park $7,000

Edgewater $7,000

Emerson $7,000

Hasbrouck Heights $7,000

Mahwah $7,000

Montvale $7,000

Wallington $7,000

Burlington County

Evesham $7,000

Pemberton Township $7,000

Camden County

Cherry Hill $8,750

Winslow $8,750

Cape May County

Lower $7,000

Middle $7,000

North Wildwood $7,000

Wildwood Crest $7,000

Cumberland County

Vineland $10,500

Essex County

Bloomfield $7,000

Fairfield $7,000

Millburn $7,000

Gloucester County

Deptford $8,750

Elk $2,240

Franklin $7,000

Glassboro $7,000

Logan $3,360

Harrison $2,800

Mantua $4,480

Monroe $3,360

Pitman $2,800

Washington $8,750

Westville $4,480

Woodbury $7,000

Hudson County

Guttenberg $7,000

North Bergen $8,750

West New York $7,000

Hunterdon County

Clinton Township $4,900

Flemington $4,900

Frenchtown $4,900

Holland $4,900

High Bridge $3,150

Lambertville $3,150

Lebanon $3,150

Raritan Township $3,150

Tewksbury $3,150

West Amwell $4,900

Mercer County

Hamilton $8,750

Hightstown $7,000

Middlesex County

Edison $8,750

New Brunswick $8,750

Perth Amboy $8,750

Sayreville $8,750

South Brunswick $7,000

Monmouth County

Allentown $7,000

Freehold Township $7,000

Morris County

Hanover $7,000

Ocean County

Barnegat $7,000

Jackson $10,500

Lakewood $10,500

Ocean $7,000

Pine Beach $7,000

Seaside Heights $7,000

Stafford $7,000

Passaic County

Bloomingdale $7,000

Hawthorne $7,000

Passaic $10,500

Paterson $10,500

Prospect Park $7,000

Somerset County

Bernards $4,900

Bernardsville $700

Bound Brook $3,150

Bridgewater $3,150

Far Hills $4,900

Green Brook $3,150

Hillsborough $3,150

Montgomery $3,150

Gladstone $4,900

Raritan $4,900

Somerset County Sheriff $3,150

South Bound Brook $3,150

Warren $3,150

Watchung $4,900

Sussex County

Franklin $7,000

Ogdensburg $7,000

Union County

Elizabeth $10,500

Fanwood $7,000

Linden $8,750

Plainfield $8,750

Roselle $7,000

Summit $7,000

Union $8,750

