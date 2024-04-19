Toronto Raptors Player Gets Suddenly Banned From The NBA

The NBA has announced that it is banning Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter from the NBA immediately and indefinitely.

According to the NBA, Jontay Porter is being banned for violating the league's gaming rules.

The accusations say that following an investigation, Porter was found to have shared information with people who he knew were sports bettors. They add that he also limited his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes and that he bet on NBA games himself.

As you can imagine, if you have an impact on a game, you shouldn't be allowed to bet on them to fix the outcome and you shouldn't be able to share confidential info like that with people who are also betting on the games.

The bets were for tens of thousands of dollars and ended up giving the people who bet on those games millions of dollars in winnings.

Porter owned and operated a VIP account at the betting site "Fanduel" and reportedly made thousands of bets during that time.

The NBA does not allow wagers of any kind by its players or employees on the NBA or its affiliated properties.

Jontay Porter is the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr. Michael was a key part of the 2023 championship Denver Nuggets team.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented that "There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans and everyone associated with our sport. That is why Jontay Porter's blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment."

