Buffalo is known for many things, some of which are good and some of which are not so good. Whether it's good or bad, the people of the 716 love Western New York and all it has to offer. That's one of the great things about being a drinking city with a food, football, lacrosse, and hockey problem, not you, Sabres .

One of the key things that allows Buffalo to showcase its status as a food city is its return for its 42nd year, and thousands of folks are getting ready to indulge in a whole lot of food at the 2025 Taste of Buffalo.

There's just something about a great summer day in Western New York when you get to stroll the streets with some good food and wine that makes things better, and that's exactly what's set to happen in Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

More Than 40 Restaurants Are Part Of 2025 The Taste Of Buffalo

This year's organizers are hoping to once again prove why Buffalo has the number one food festival in the nation, as dozens of restaurants are gearing up to serve thousands of people on Saturday, July 12, 2025, and Sunday, July 13, 2025.

This year's Taste of Buffalo is going to feature 39 great restaurants, four wineries, and several other food-related companies, plus other community-oriented businesses and organizations.

The Taste of Buffalo gives us all the chance to check out all kinds of food and drinks that we might not normally be able to try, plus this year, there are several new restaurants that are in for the first time, and that is sure to be a treat.

This is just another one of the reasons why Buffalo is such a great city.

You can find a complete list of the restaurants and wineries that are participating in this year's Taste of Buffalo, along with a copy of the menu of each restaurant, here on the festival guide.