Best Super Bowl Food Is Originally From Buffalo, NY

Buffalo is a foodie town, we know that. So is it really a surprise that one of the best Super Bowl foods is from Western New York?

With the Big Game being this week, many people are planning their watch parties and family gatherings to watch the football extravaganza.

Honestly, the best part about the Big Game are the people you watch it with, the commercials, and the food. Right?

There are some foods that are better than others, though, when it comes to planning for the watch party.

A survey looked at the top Super Bowl foods in New York state, creating the ultimate spread for your watch party.

While nachos were searched for the most in New York, there was another food that is from Buffalo that grabbed the #2 spot.

Buffalo chicken dip was the close second, followed by spinach artichoke dip as a fan favorite for New Yorkers.

The Buffalo Chicken Dip is another dish that is credited to Teressa Bellissimo, the inventor of buffalo chicken wings. Years later, the dip became a fun and delicious take on the original idea of buffalo wings.

Buffalo Chicken Dip is full of tender chunks of white meat chicken, topped with a flavorful blend of Mexican cheese on top, but it’s got a bit of a kick to it…which I guess makes it perfect for kickoff at the Big Game!

Are you watching the Super Bowl this year? Let us know on X @ 1065WYRK.

