Massive Spectrum Price Increases on Jan. 30 for New York State

Eye roll.

I am sure you are rolling your eyes right now that your Spectrum bill is going to be going up *again*. Now, Spectrum is the most widely available provider across parts of New York States, so you may not have many options to go elsewhere.

Spectrum announced that they are going to start raising your bill again by January 30, according to WIVB.

How much more are you going to be paying for your spectrum bill in New York State?

TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month

Spectrum Internet Assist, will increase from $19.99 to $24.99 a month

Spectrum’s monthly HD Box rental fee will increase from $10.99 to $12.50

Advanced WiFi charge will increase from $5 to $7 a month

TV Essentials will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.

Entertainment View and Latino View packages will each increase from $12 to $15 a month

The bill for your internet alone may be way higher than all of these already. Do you still have cable or did you 'cut the cord yet'? For the past few years Spectrum has raised its rates multiple times. In New York State, people have just decided to go to steaming services only. It's completely changed the TV industry. People don't have to have to pay for Spectrum and then Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and the other steaming services that they have so eventually people are cutting the cord.

Where other places can you go to get internet options? Well, it all depends where you live for their availability. Here are the top internet providers in Western New York according to highspeedinternet.com:

Spectrum EarthLink Verizon HughesNet Viastat