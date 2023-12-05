Buffalo Restaurant Offering 5 Free Wings With Order of 10

Buffalo food is undefeated fo those who grew up in Western New York. From the north towns to the south towns, the food in Buffalo is comfort food that is great during the colder weather months.

South Buffalo is easily one of the best places for food in Western New York. It’s got so many bars that locals flock to for great wings and beer. One of the most legendary to visit is Doc Sullivan’s, which is located on Abbott Road near Mercy Hospital.

Doc’s gets crowded on weekend nights and has some of the most underrated wings in the region.

This week is South Buffalo holiday restaurant week, and to celebrate, Doc’s is offering 15 wings for the price of 10 (5 free wings). It is dine-in only, however. Recommended are the Smitty sauce and Southie Gold wings.

This is all part of South Buffalo’s first ever restaurant holiday week, which celebrates the rich food and history of the restaurant scene in one of Buffalo’s most famous districts. Over a dozen South Buffalo restaurants are participating, including Doc’s. It runs December 2-9.

In fact, South Buffalo restaurant week is just one part of South Buffalo Winter Fest, which involves Small Business Saturday and this upcoming Friday-Saturday, which will be “Shop South Buffalo” — trolley service to South Buffalo businesses and an ugly sweater pub crawl on Saturday, starting at noon.

Bring a South Buffalo resident, this restaurant week and winter fest idea is long overdue. Very cool time to be in South Buffalo.

