28 road deaths so far in 2024: NJ county is stepping up patrols

Expect more messaging and crackdowns related to unsafe driving.

Through the first half of this year, 28 people have lost their lives due to motor vehicle crashes on roads in Atlantic County.

That's second only to Middlesex County (34), and officials say they're dedicated to stopping the trend from continuing through the end of 2024.

According to officials, fatal crashes are being caused by reckless and careless behavior behind the wheel — not only by drivers, but pedestrians and cyclists as well.

SEE ALSO: NJ may have a rougher tick season in 2024

According to New Jersey State Police data through June, half of Atlantic County's victims so far this year were drivers. Eleven were passengers, two were bicyclists, and one was a passenger.

Road deaths by county in 2024 (New Jersey State Police)

⚫ Atlantic: 28

⚫ Bergen: 21

⚫ Burlington: 23

⚫ Camden: 24

⚫ Cape May: 1

⚫ Cumberland: 12

⚫ Essex: 22

⚫ Gloucester: 9

⚫ Hudson: 5

⚫ Hunterdon: 4

⚫ Mercer: 20

⚫ Middlesex: 34

⚫ Monmouth: 25

⚫ Morris: 9

⚫ Ocean: 24

⚫ Passaic: 9

⚫ Salem: 8

⚫ Somerset: 7

⚫ Sussex: 6

⚫ Union: 14

⚫ Warren: 8

New Jersey as a whole has recorded 313 fatalities across 299 deadly crashes through June.

With the assistance of federal grant money, Atlantic County is working with local police departments to conduct DWI checkpoints and patrols. The county is partnered with school districts to speak with students about the dangers of impaired driving.

"The common link between all of these crashes is that they are completely avoidable," the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. "If we work together we can prevent the senseless loss of life that keeps playing out over and over again in our county, state and across the nation due to reckless and careless actions."

The prosecutor's office is asking drivers and pedestrians to buckle up — officials say many fatalities could have been avoided if riders had been strapped in.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5