Groovy! Relive the ‘70s at this retro New Jersey FroYo restaurant
Looking to cool down this summer while also experiencing the nostalgia of the ‘70s? Then you should find your old tie-dye shirt and check out this funky place in Bloomingdale that opened in March: Retro Froyo.
A comforting combination of modern desserts and classic decor, you’ll relive your childhood while making fun memories for your kids.
'Retro FroYo offers a comforting embrace of nostalgia in every spoonful. More than just frozen yogurt, they create a space that feels like home infused with the sweet charm of the 1970’s," said Council President, John Graziano, according to TapInto.net.
They serve Oreo Froyo Sandwiches, you can choose between chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream for your filling.
Froyo nachos: a 4oz cup of froyo, five Oreo cookies, and a side cup for toppings.
You can play your favorite video games like Super Pac-Man or NBA Jam.
Plus if you're not in the mood for using a bowl and spoon you can turn your favorite froyo flavor into a milkshake. Don’t worry, you won’t be missing out on the toppings - they’ll blend them in.
They also have their own take on Gelati with their plant based watermelon sorbet mixed with their plant based vanilla. Yum!
And for anyone looking to cool down with a beverage, they have mermaid lemonade with mango boba, lemonade and a tropical citrus syrup.
RetroFroyo is located at 47 Main Street in Bloomingdale, New Jersey.
They’re open daily from 12pm to 10pm, Mondays 4pm to 10pm.
Keep the 70s nostalgia going, can you dig it?
