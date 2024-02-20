These Are Going Away From The New York State Thruway

The next time you drive on the New York State Thruway, there is a chance that you will notice a change. A recent announcement from the Federal government is calling for action and that would include the highways here in New York State.

The tolls and fees on the New York State Thruway have gone up since the start of 2024 and there are reports that the prices will continue to rise over the next few years. Those who do not have an EZ Pass account will be paying a hefty price to ride on Interstate 90 through New York State.

New technology has made it easier for highway and transportation departments to get alert and information out to travelers. However, the government feels that some are too cute.

CBS News reports that these signs may be a distraction and do more harm than good.

However, the Federal Highway Safety Administration is pumping the brakes on this trend. Their newly issued guidelines say "States should avoid the use of humor and pop culture references because it may confuse or distract drivers."

Travel on the New York State Thruway may be tricky this weekend as the snow and the wind will make a brief return. However, as the groundhog predicted, there will be signs of early spring by the middle of the week as the warmer air returns.