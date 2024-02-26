Historic Buffalo Restaurant Has Been Demolished

There have been so many great restaurants across Western New York that have come and gone over the years. We all know about famous ones like Ground Round, Spaghetti Factory, Alice's Kitchen, Cozumel, Shannon Pub, Swiss Chalet, Kentucky Greg's, Holiday Showcase and a whole lot more.

We have seen even more close since the start of the pandemic, like Brennan's Bowery in Williamsville. Another famous restaurant in Western New York that has been around for decades closed last spring and this week, the building was finally demolished.

According to someone on Former Buffalo Bars & Restaurants, the historic Scotch 'N Sirloin restaurant on Maple Road in Amherst was demolished, as work was being done on leveling the restaurant.

Scotch 'N Sirloin was open for 54 years before financial struggled forced them to close last May. They couldn't get back to their pre-pandemic levels of business, which according to co-owner Joe Delaney, was why they were forced to close. Food prices kept going up and they couldn't do it any longer.

I grew up in north Amherst, so Niagara Falls Blvd, Maple Road, Sweet Home Road and Millersport Highway were my stomping grounds. It's going to feel very weird to not see the Scotch 'N Sirloin building when driving by. It was distinct and noticeable in Amherst.

Now, we await to see what exactly will replace the Scotch 'N Sirloin location. It's a busy area, with Wegmans, Tops, Red Lobster, IHOP and more all in close proximity.

