Western New York Hockey Team Bus Destroyed By Fire

This is terrifying!

It was supposed to be just another Friday morning for the members of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s women's hockey team. The NCAA Division I squad was just arriving to the campus of Penn State University for the finale of their regular season, when something terrifying happened.

According to Pennsylvania station WJAC, the large charter bus that was transporting the college team suddenly burst into flames at the intersection of Porter Road and Park Avenue in State College, PA - right beside Beaver Stadium on the Penn State campus.

RIT Women’s Hockey Team Escapes Bus Fire

Thankfully, according to local Fire Director Shawn Kauffman, no one on the bus was injured. An RIT spokesperson confirmed that the team was safe, and was able to walk to Pegula Ice Arena where their game was.

Another relief was that the team’s equipment wasn’t on the bus, and was safe at the arena.

Unfortunately for the women and their coaches, the charter bus was a total loss. It’s unknown as of now how the group will get back to their Rochester, New York campus.

The matchup went on as scheduled that afternoon, where the Tigers fell to Penn State 5-3. On Saturday, the game ended in a 1-1 tie in overtime, finishing out the regular season with a 13-17-3 record.

We can’t imagine how they felt hitting the ice after such a traumatic experience, but we’re relieved everyone is safe and sound.

