It's been a long, cold winter this year in Western New York. But if you're looking forward to it being over, Cheektowaga just gave us another sign that spring is right around the corner.

Cheektowaga drops its overnight parking ban

Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Brian Nowak has announced that they are dropping their overnight parking ban on the streets beginning at midnight on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Normally, the ban continues until April 1st, so this appears to be a major sign that spring is right around the corner. Last year, they lifted the ban on March 10th, so it was a full week later.

Why does Cheektowaga have a parking ban?

Although some people believe it's a huge inconvenience, the parking bans do serve a purpose in Western New York. The main reason for having them is to allow crews to clear snow from the roadways without having to work around other vehicles. It helps them to keep a wide, clear path for people to pass through.

When there are cars on the streets, it can stop plows from being able to pass through the street, or keep them from clearing a wide path. That could put people in danger if emergency vehicles have to get down those roads.

What happens if you disobey a parking ban?

People who disobey parking bans run the risk of getting a ticket and having to pay a fine, or in more extreme cases, their vehicle could be towed to allow crews to pass through.

They did add that if there is a major snowfall in the next couple of weeks to avoid parking on the street to make it easier on crews to clear your street.

11 Stupid Mistakes That Can Earn You A Parking Ticket In Buffalo Gallery Credit: Brett Alan