New York State says Birth Control is NOT FREE
You do not need a prescription anymore in New York State.
New York State is leading the way in reproductive rights at a time when its restricted in other parts of the United States. Governor Hochul is now making birth controls available without a prescription.
In order to get the birth control:
- You will still need to talk to a pharmacist in New York State
- Patients must fill out a self-screening form to help pharmacists identify the appropriate contraceptive as well as potential risks associated with the medication.
- Pharmacists will also be required to notify the patient’s primary health care practitioner within 72 hours of dispensing the medication.
- You can receive up to a 12-month supply.
- Reminder: it is not FREE.
Governor Kathy Hochul took to Facebook to make the announcement:
64 years ago, the FDA approved the birth control pill — a huge step forward for reproductive freedom.
It remains essential health care to this day. That’s why in New York, we’ve expanded access by making birth control available at pharmacies without a prescription.
There were varying opinions on the move, but it seemed that there was more support than not for the new law--especially from females.
On Facebook Cassie wrote:
So proud of our state for continuing to uphold our rights to reproductive freedom all around
I wonder how many women who will be getting their birth control outside of a doctor's care will be negatively impacted.
Penny in New York State wrote: