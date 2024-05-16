You do not need a prescription anymore in New York State.

New York State is leading the way in reproductive rights at a time when its restricted in other parts of the United States. Governor Hochul is now making birth controls available without a prescription.

In order to get the birth control:

You will still need to talk to a pharmacist in New York State

Patients must fill out a self-screening form to help pharmacists identify the appropriate contraceptive as well as potential risks associated with the medication.

Pharmacists will also be required to notify the patient’s primary health care practitioner within 72 hours of dispensing the medication.

You can receive up to a 12-month supply.

Reminder: it is not FREE.

Governor Kathy Hochul took to Facebook to make the announcement:

64 years ago, the FDA approved the birth control pill — a huge step forward for reproductive freedom.

It remains essential health care to this day. That’s why in New York, we’ve expanded access by making birth control available at pharmacies without a prescription.

There were varying opinions on the move, but it seemed that there was more support than not for the new law--especially from females.

On Facebook Cassie wrote:

So proud of our state for continuing to uphold our rights to reproductive freedom all around

Cathy wrote on Facebook:

I wonder how many women who will be getting their birth control outside of a doctor's care will be negatively impacted.

Penny in New York State wrote:

The birth control pill comes with some serious side effects. Don't you think people should be followed by their doctor while taking the birth control pill?