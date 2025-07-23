Target has been a great store for a long time. They have practically everything, and for a place with reasonable prices, they seem brighter, cleaner, and friendlier than most discount department stores.

People used to pronounce Target with a French accent as ‘Tar-jay’ just because the store felt slightly fancier.

Change to longstanding pricing guarantee at Target

Indeed, I was thrilled when I found out one was coming to my town. Ironically, that was before I knew I would be moving before their soft opening on August 12 and their grand opening on Aug. 17.

But a big change is happening at Target that customers need to know about, even if you are a huge fan. Since 2013, they have been offering a price match policy on their competitors, like Walmart and Amazon. If Target customers found the same item cheaper at a competitor, they could request to buy it for that lower price.

That’s all changing. It was quietly announced that on July 28, Target will no longer offer this. Their “Price Match Guarantee” will now only apply to items you find cheaper in another Target store or on their website, but not competitors.

What will this mean for Target?

Target’s sales numbers took a hit in the first quarter of this year. They were down from $24.5 billion in the last quarter of 2024 to $23.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025. $700 million lower was alarming to the company, especially when Walmart’s numbers were up.

Will ending the price match help or hurt them? That remains to be seen. But I wanted to get word out that come July 28, it’s going away.

